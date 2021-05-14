Poll Result: Laois public have decided whether Electric Picnic should happen

With the likelihood of Electric Picnic 2021 starting to become more real, we asked Leinster Express readers in Laois whether you think it should happen this September.

The sold out festival takes place in Stradbally, Laois with a capacity of 70,000 people descending on the county for music, entertainment and camping.

Last year's event was cancelled for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Electric Picnic organiser Melvin Benn of Festival Republic believes it can happen as normal once everyone there has a negative Covid test.

We put it to you in an online poll over the past few days and the results are in.

Out of some 132 people who voted, almost two thirds of you have said no to Electric Picnic 2021.