World Bee Day marked by Laois Offaly Senator and Laois Offaly Wildlife Trust

Super junior Laois Offaly Minister of State Pippa Hackett has visited a bee laboratory for World Bee Day today Thursday May 20.

The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Hackett visited the department's Bee Health laboratory at the Backweston Campus in Kildare.

The Department provides a bee health service, free of charge, facilitating the early detection of pests and pathogens which is key to maintaining healthy stock of bees in Ireland.

“I am delighted to be here today for World Bee Day to see the important work that DAFM undertakes to support our bees and our beekeepers. DAFM’s free bee health diagnostic service is an important part of the supports that are in place for bee health. This service works in conjunction with the Department’s research programme into pathogens and pests that affect the health of Ireland’s honeybee population.

“World Bee Day highlights the vital role that bees play in pollination and the hard work and dedication of Ireland’s beekeepers in maintaining bee health. Bees are also an essential component of the All Ireland Pollinator Plan and it is an opportunity to celebrate the contribution they make,” Green Party Senator Hackett said.

Laois Offaly Wildlife Trust suggests that we tune in to TG4 tonight for a bee documentary to celebrate World Bee Day.

Meanwhile the Irish Wildlife Trust invites people to try and spot a bee in their area today - if the rain stops - photograph it and use the hashtag #beethechange

According to the National Biodiversity Data Centre, one third of our 98 bee species are threatened with extinction from Ireland.

6 species are critically endangered, 10 are endangered and 14 vulnerable. More than half of Ireland’s bee species have undergone substantial declines in their numbers since 1980. Two species have become extinct.

"Bees are declining because we’ve drastically reduced the areas where they can nest and the amount of food our

landscape provides for them. We’ve also inadvertently introduced pests and diseases that negatively impact their health, and we subject them to levels of pesticides that make it difficult for them to complete their life cycles," the data centre states.

Anyone interested in beekeeping can contact either FIBKA at www.irishbeekeeping.ie or the IBA clg at www. irishbeekeppersassociation.com