Keith Earls autobiography 'Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices' due out this autumn

‘Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices’ is the autobiography of Limerick, Munster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions rugby legend Keith Earls.

The celebrated winger's autobiography is published by Reach Sport and will be released in October.

Keith Earls started out in senior rugby as a teenage star and during the course of his long career has become one of the most admired and respected players of his generation.

A British & Irish Lion at the age of 21, he is now closing in on his 34th birthday and still playing at the top of his game. He has won 93 caps for Ireland and played over 180 games in the famous red of Munster. He started every match of the 2018 Six Nations campaign that culminated in an Irish Grand Slam victory.

A lethal finisher blessed with a sprinter’s speed, Earls is the second-highest try scorer of all time for his country. With Munster he is one try short of the all-time total and looks set to break that record next season.

Yet, Earls has achieved these milestones whilst being racked by private battles with his mental health for most of his career. A number of crises brought him to the brink of voluntary retirement from the game.

The book is ghost written by Tommy Conlon sportswriter with the Sunday Independent and the co-author of four previous autobiographies.

A native of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, he has lived in Limerick for many years and is a match day regular at the city’s famous venues –Thomond Park, the Gaelic Grounds and the Markets Field.