Another one bites the dust - Electric Picnic organisers cancels sister Irish festival

The organisers of Electric Picnic have cancelled its Irish sister festival, the family focused Kaleidoscope.

In what may be the format if Electric Picnic is also cancelled, Festival Republic has also issued details about tickets already sold and have put more on sale for the 2022 event immediately.

However they also say "hope is on the horizon for the return of live events later this year".

Kaleidoscope was due to happen in late June in Russborough House, Wicklow. Festival Republic made the announcement this Monday morning May 24.

"We are incredibly disappointed to announce that Kaleidoscope Festival will not go ahead this June as planned. With the prospect of restrictions being relaxed, we had sincerely hoped to be able to proceed. Hope is on the horizon for the return of live events later this year, however as our show dates creep closer, we owe it to our ticketholders to provide clarity and certainty around the situation, and so have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s festival until 2022.

"We have made this decision in support of family safety and wellbeing, one of our core values. As frustrating as this is for us all, it is simply the right thing to do.

"While this is a disappointing announcement, with great hope and joy we think of Kaleidoscope 2022, when we expect to make our triumphant return to the grounds of Russborough House 24th-26th June 2022, with an amazing line-up and incredible activities to enthral and entertain festival-goers of all ages.

"All current tickets will remain valid for Kaleidoscope 2022 and we sincerely hope to see you there. Refunds are available for anyone unable to attend Kaleidoscope 2022, please log into ‘My Account’ on ticketmaster.ie for fan support.

"Family and fun are always at the heart of what we do, so we will be working hard to deliver an even more unforgettable experience next year to make up for the hard times we have all endured. We also have a little magic up our sleeves in the hopes that smaller-scale events may go ahead this summer – so watch this space!

"For now, we hope that everyone is keeping well, and we look forward to welcoming you all back to Kaleidoscope when it is safe to do so. Keep up to speed with all our updates and news on tickets for Kaleidoscope 2022 over on our Instagram @kaleidoscopeireland or visit our website www.kaleidoscopefestival.ie

"We would also like thank Russborough House, our partners, artists, crew and all those involved working on our festival. We sincerely hope that come 2022 life will have returned in full colour again.

"Tickets for Kaleidoscope 2022 are available now via ticketmaster.ie. Family weekend camping tickets are priced from €226 plus service charge for a family of 4."