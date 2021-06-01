Cash boost for three Laois playgrounds confirmed for 'summer of play'

Playgrounds in Laois are set to share €30,000 in grants as under a Government summer scheme according to Laois TD Sean Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance said the funding under the Local Authorities Play and Recreation Grant will go to support outdoor play as part of the Summer of Play initiative.

He said the Accessibility / Biodiversity Playground upgrade funding will be shared between three playgrounds:

Dun Spraoi Portlaoise Leisure Centre Playground

Slí n bPáistí Mountrath Amenity Playground

Full Steam ahead Stradbally Playground



Minister Fleming said the purpose of this grant is to support refurbishment of play and recreation amenities for young children and people. He said this will include the provision of new equipment and an emphasis on natural play areas.

The Fianna Fáil TD said these playgrounds support the children, their friends and families to play safely in their communities.

"A key criteria of this scheme is they must be accessible and inclusive for all children. As we see restrictions ease the playgrounds play a very important role providing facilities to help children get out and play and enjoy their summer. I look forward to seeing the work completed and the benefits they bring to the children and the families in our communities in the coming months.

"In addition to this funding, the Government has announced €5.5 million in funding for a new Playing Outside Grant. The grant will be paid by Pobal on behalf of the Government and is available to Tulsa registered Early Learning and Care and School-Aged Childcare services to enhance their outdoor spaces. I would encourage all childcare services in Laois to apply for funding under this new scheme," he said.