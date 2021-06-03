Laois singer calls for end to Fáilte Ireland ban on live performances

The lead singer of Laois band Transmitter is pleading for the end to the Covid ban on live band performances that has left him and his three band members without a job for 15 months now.

Stewart Quinn says that while the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is keeping the roof over his family’s head, he and his band need to get back gigging immediately.

“We are Covid compliant, we followed all the protocols. If Croke Park can take a couple of thousand by the middle of July, does it not make sense to put the toe in the water. There is a blanket ban still on live music, loud music and djs.

“They are not entertaining the idea of allowing pubs to have bands outdoors. We are not allowed,” he said.

Weddings are a big part of their normal income and Stewart said that some couples have deferred their wedding booking multiple times, others just got married quietly without telling the band.

Transmitter still has to keep paying other bills.

“We have public liability, van insurance yet we are expected to manage on €350 a week, with two kids and a mortgage,” Stewart said.

The band is one of 80 in the Irish Wedding Band Association.

“A number of bands did gigs over the past 15 months during Level 3 restrictions, and they showed it could be done, there were no cases arising out of them,” he said.

“The live music ban by Failte Ireland is fast becoming the most contradictory restriction to be played out since the start of the pandemic. Couples cannot plan their weddings with certainty and businesses cannot plan for their return because there is, as yet, no date scheduled for the industry. Under the current guidelines we can’t even rehearse as a band. We need that clarity.”

“What is equally frustrating is seeing posters advertising drive in/thru events in my hometown in the coming weeks. Another instance of the inconsistency of the ban. It would be laughable if it weren’t so serious.

The PUP is to be cut in September causing more worry.

“The Taoiseach and Tánaiste can dress it up whatever way they want, it’s being cut with limited new support,” he said.

A new support was announced this week called the Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme (MEBAS). It offers entertainment businesses a one off payment of €2,500 to €5,000 depending on their previous income.

“While welcome, these plans are nothing new. They date back to the budget in October of last year. It has taken the government almost eight months to begin implementing the schemes, during which time a lot of viable businesses in the sector have been forced to close. It is impossible to run a business and maintain day to date living on €350 (and less, come September).

“It feels too little, too late from a government that has shown a continual lack of understanding of the challenges facing live events workers,” Stewart Quinn said.

He is in contact with Laois Minister of State Sean Fleming to push to end the ban.