Retro community cinema in Laois announces reopening

What has to be the cutest cinema in the Midlands never mind Laois, has announced it is reopening.

The restored 1950's Balcony Cinema in Mountmellick where cups of tea and biccies are included with your ticket, will reopen on Wednesday June 16.

"We are delighted to announced that we will play our first picture this year on June 16. Movie title will be presented next week. We are excited to see everyone back," the committee said.

The cinema which is run by a local committee led by Ger Lynch and Michael Feely (below), only opens on a Wednesday and sometimes at weekends.

Photo: Kevin Byrne

It was restored and reopened in 2013, and underwent a further upgrade before the pandemic, adding a wheelchair lift and a new bathroom.

See the Balcony Cinema Club Facebook page here.