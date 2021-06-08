Laois centre signs up for Lasta festival that will ignite summer arts

The NASC network of venues, which includes the Laois Dunamaise Arts Centre, is delighted to present Lasta, a national arts programme for young people by young people, taking place across 8 Irish venues from 11th – 20th June 2021.

From all corners of Ireland, Lasta features an extravaganza of spectacular multi-disciplinary arts events and is the biggest collaborative arts festival to take place in venues across the country from Tralee to Limerick, Ennis to Galway, Portlaoise to Longford and Dún Laoghaire to Letterkenny.

The Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise is proud to be a part of this festival and is delighted to now present its programme of events, curated by Laois natives Alannah Murray, Pauline Dunne and Ruairdhí Tierney, who were selected as its 2021 Young Curators.

The national festival will be opened by a free concert by alt-pop band Soda Blonde on Thursday 10th June at 7pm With their previous band – the internationally renowned Little Green Cars – the artists behind Soda Blonde produced a seminal album which skyrocketed to Number One across the Irish charts.

In a new innovative approach to programming, Alannah, Pauline and Ruairdhí are part of a group of twenty-one Young Curators who were engaged by the NASC venues to programme a festival of work for children and young people from 11th to 20th June 2021, delivering for the first time, a national arts programme curated entirely by young people. Lasta is based on an original project conceived and delivered by Backstage Theatre Longford in 2020.

From Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise, young people can look forward to a diverse and colourful festival programme curated by Alannah, Pauline and Ruairdhí.

The programme includes: This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing, an audio event for schools and families;

By Ear, an exploration of Irish trad and jazz improvisations with with Clare Sands & BRIDÍN;

Electra, an energetic and sensory stimulating theatre piece by Mint. Productions;

Rhythm Workshop with percussionist Dale McKay for families and schools; an audio piece - Abhainn by Lauren Bickerdike;

Hysterical, a piece that blends a gentle style of storytelling and comedic-self-expression through theatre and film;

Influenced - The Arts Special, a podcast with Paul Ryder & Maeve Higgins, Illuminate Open Call & Exhibition for young illustrators;

Racecar a virtual screening of a drive-in dance piece recorded in Ennis, the multi award-winning play Silent by Fishamble The New Play Co. that features acclaimed actor Pat Kinevane; a creative song writing workshop open to female identifying, non-binary+ and gender minority songwriters and creators with shesaid.so Dublin

Concert by Laois singer-songwriter Aoife Meade is also a national highlight.

Full details of the Lasta / Dunamaise programme of events can be found by visiting www.dunamaise.ie

Michelle de Forge is the Director of Dunamaise Arts Centre.

“All of us were blown away by the enthusiasm, work ethic and commitment of our Young Curators – fantastic ideas were followed through to staging and recording for audiences; stumbling blocks were surmounted; they soaked up mentorship from Theatre Artists Maisie Lee & Fionn Foley and from our venue staff – they taught us a lot too; careful and difficult decisions were made around budgets, timelines and resources so that the phenomenally impressive programme you see before you could be launched. It’s a body of work I am thrilled that Dunamaise can present to our audiences and I am beyond proud of Alannah, Pauline and Ruairdhí”, she said.

Under the guidance of theatre artists Maisie Lee and Fionn Foley, Dunamaise’s Young Curators and their counterparts have worked collaboratively to deliver an ambitious programme of work for young people across the country. The curators have delivered a unique and diverse programme of events to take place within the 10-day festival featuring theatre, dance, visual art, music, film, spoken word along with innovative site specific and multi-disciplinary events.

National highlights of the festival include:

AfroPopCity, a Limerick based Afrobeat and Hip-Hop Collective;

Silent, Pat Kinevane's Olivier Award-winning play;

Drifting, a play set in a small midlands town featuring Paul Mescal and Dafhyd Flynn; What Moves You, featuring Snowflake-author Louise Nealon in conversation with movement artist Douglas Reddan;

Actor and writer Owen Colgan best known as Billy “Buzz” McDonnell in Hardy Bucks;

Indie rock group NewDad;

Singer song-writer Aoife Meade who will entertain audiences with her jazzy tones and Irish and international traditional star Lisa Canny.

Further information on the full nationwide programme of events and booking can be found on venue websites or https://linktr.ee/lastafestival2021

Featuring multiple disciplines and reflecting the diversity of modern Ireland, this pioneering project will showcase the breadth of creativity of our future arts programmers and producers. This promises to be a fresh, fun, diverse, accessible, and exciting festival of events. Booking is now open with many events free to attend.

The NASC Network Venues are: Backstage Theatre (Longford) www.backstage.ie; Dunamaise Arts Centre (Portlaoise) www.dunamaise.ie; glór (Ennis) www.glor.ie; An Grianán (Letterkenny) www.angrianan.com; Lime Tree Theatre (Limerick) www.limetreetheatre.ie; Pavilion Theatre (Dún Laoghaire) www.paviliontheatre.ie; Siamsa Tíre (Tralee) www.siamsatire.com and Town Hall Theatre (Galway) www.tht.ie

Lasta is presented by the NASC network of venues as part of Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh, a nationwide, ten-day season of arts experiences brought to you by the Arts Council, with support in Laois from Creative Ireland Laois (as part of the Creative Ireland Fund 2017-2022) in collaboration with Laois County Council.

For more information on Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh go to www.brighteningair.com. Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh is brought to you by the Arts Council, funded by the Government of Ireland and produced by Schweppe Curtis Nunn.

Please click on the link https://linktr.ee/lastafestival2021 to find out more about all Lasta events nationally and www.dunamaise.ie for more information and tickets for Dunamaise Arts Centre events.