Two Laois schools help create Irish singer's new music video

Two Laois schools had the excitement of helping to create a new music video recently, for singer Emer Dunne.

The Rock National School in Mountmellick and The Holy Family Junior School in Portlaoise recreated happy school days of old for a new version of the well-loved folk song ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ by Laois singer Emer Dunne, who recently featured on ‘The Today Show’ with Daithi and Sinead, and on RTE’s Behind the Music.



Below: filming in The Rock NS.

Emer told the Leinster Express that the song is a flavour of what's to come on the Hourglass album.

“Hourglass has a variety of various folk music. The song Daisy was a contemporary folk song and a new song to a lot of people, but this next release is a well-known Scottish folk song and I feel our version offers something unique while staying true to its established roots,” she said.

Her main focus was trying to make a music video.

“It has been hard to make videos this year and I would also be very conscious of only doing this in a safe manner and not putting any participants at risk. So, it was nice to be able to come up with something different we could film that is reflective of the song and could involve others in a safe way.”

Emer scripted a simple story line to suit the song and then in consultation with videographer Stephen Murphy, she decided to contact two of the schools where she had worked in the past teaching singing, drama and dance.

“I had enjoyed my time teaching singing in these schools and when we explained the aspects we hoped to film and how the children could be involved in something creative and in a safe way, both schools were delighted to come on board”.

One lucky class from each school was chosen to meet with Emer and her videographer outside and participate by playing some of the old school games from the 50s like hopscotch, marbles and skipping. The children played safely and in their pods.

Some of the children gave their feedback.

“It was interesting learning about games from the past and seeing what they wore years ago."

“It was a great opportunity to dress up in the old clothes and act for a real camera.”

“It was the best fun I’ve had in a while.”

No strangers to the stage Aine Delaney, Shane Fitzpatrick, Aine Daly and Ray Lynam also help to portray the story in the video.

The video will also incorporate the beautiful Emo Court Woods and Slieve Bloom Mountains.

Ruth Meacle is a class teacher with the Holy Family school.



“It was a really enjoyable experience for the children. From studying the clothes and games that children wore in the 1950s to seeing how a music video is put together - a really worthwhile experience for all of the children who took part," she said.

Below: Children playing old style football in the Rock NS for Emer Dunne's music video.

Liam Ahern is School Principal at The Rock.

“Emer Dunne and Stephen Murphy the videographer were so natural with the children. They made the experience of acting in the playground so enjoyable and worthwhile for the children. A lovely project for the school to be associated with. We eagerly

await the finished music video," Liam said.

Wild Mountain Thyme is the second single from Emer's new album Hourglass, drops on Friday June 25.

The first track ‘Daisy’ was release in late March to great success, with features, reviews, and radio airplay on RTE Radio One, RnaG, BBC Radio Ulster and on various regional and community stations around the country.

It went to number 2 in General Irish iTunes Charts and number 1 in the singer songwriter charts. Alongside this Emer was one of the seven female artists in Ireland to be featured in the homegrown weekly charts that week, going in with ‘Daisy’ at no 12.

Emer's producer is Bill Shanley and she is also backed by a talented studio band. The song will be available to pre-order from Friday June 18 and to download from June 25 for €1.29 or to stream on digital platforms. The video will be released on all social platforms.

Emer invites everyone to join her on her journey and get in touch on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all @emerdunnesinger



