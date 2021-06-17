Almost €200,000 announced for six Laois heritage projects

Six important Laois monument sites have won grants totally nearly €200,000 to preserve them for visitors to enjoy for years to come.

The sites include 'ring barrows' in The Heath (pics below), Killabban Church, Old St Peter's Church and Graveyard in Portlaoise town centre, and Dysert Enos Church.

Many have already undergone years of painstaking restoration helped by local committees, overseen by Laois County Council's Heritage Officer Catherine Casey.

"Absolutely delighted that all 6 applications from Laois to the Community Monuments Fund have been successful in securing funding - almost €200,000 in funding for conservation of the important archaeological sites by the communities that love them.

"Thanks to the National Monuments Service - Archaeology and Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan T.D. for their fantastic support. Well done to all the groups involved - really looking forward to working with you all on these great projects!," the Laois Heritage Office has said.

Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan, welcomed the news that Laois will benefit for the archaeological heritage projects under the Department of Heritage Community Monuments Fund.

“I am pleased that a number of ancient heritage sites across the county have been grant aided by the Community Monument Fund. Laois is well known for its ancient sites and I trust over coming years that more of our heritage sites will be restored and grant aided,” Dep Flanagan said.

In total the Laois projects are getting €199,362.85.

Killabban Church will received €31,053 for its conservation, and another €11,594 for interpretation for visitors to it.

Old St Peters Church and Graveyard, Portlaoise is to get €59,520 towards its masonry conservation. The site in the centre of historic Portlaoise is undergoing major works to restore it as a quiet reflective garden for visitors.

Dysert Enos Church is to get €66,407 for masonry conservation.

St Bridget’s Church & Graveyard, Kilbreedy will be funded for a Conservation Report for €8,610.

The Heath LiDAR Study of ring barrows will get €22,173.85.