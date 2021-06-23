Help little Laois boy Henry to get an autism assistance dog

Your good deed for the day is right here waiting, to donate a small sum to help a little Laois boy who has autism.

Portlaoise mother Shauna Keating has just set up a special gofundme campaign for her little boy Henry aged 3.

She is trying to raise enough money to help Henry cope with the extra trials of life ahead for him, by getting him an autism service dog.

Autism service dogs are especially trained to calm people with autism when they are upset, and keep them safe.

The dog would also be an important companion for Henry who has no friends as yet, but they don't come cheap. Buying the puppy will cost €850, with expensive training on top of that cost. In total, she needs almost €8,500 to help her son.

Shauna explains.

"Henry has no friends, we don't live near family and he has autism, and is also a movement seeker. He has no danger awareness, and can often have meltdowns when triggered.

"I've heard amazing things about service dogs and want to get one for Henry to help him with daily life and for companionship. The specialised training does not come cheap. Unfortunately we are struggling to get the money together. Any donations at all would be greatly appreciated.

"We found a trainer at the cost of €750 per month for ten months, in order for a puppy to be trained as a service dog. This is vastly more expensive than we initially thought. Thank you to everyone who has donated and given us your support," Henry's mother said.

Shauna hopes that through her GoFundMe page, she will be able to raise enough money to get an autism service dog for Henry.

You know what to do!