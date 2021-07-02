Sprinkle some fairy dust at magical fairy garden events for Laois kids

Families in Laois are invited to celebrate National Play Day by creating a magical fairy wonderland at two special events this July.

You're invited to come dressed as a fairy, elf or pixie but costumes are of course optional at the magical days in Mountrath and Castletown.

The workshops last 2.5 hours and are aimed at children aged 4-10 but parents are welcome along. Covid-19 restrictions apply.

The fun takes place on Wednesday, July 7 at the Mountrath Amenity Area and Casteltown Community Centre. The morning session will be in Mountrath at 10.30am while an afternoon workshop is scheduled for Castletown at 2.30pm.

Places are limited so book at sports@laoiscoco.ie or call 057 866 4058.

The events are supported by the Tidy Towns in Castletown and Mountrath and backed by Laois County Council.

The aim of National Play Day is to promote play opportunities for children and young people all across the country, with this year’s theme being Playful Communities.

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disabilities, and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD announce that €87,000 in National Play Day 2021 funding for Local Authorities in advance of National Play Day 2021. This year, Local Authorities can elect to have their Play Day between July 3rd and 10th.

Laois County Council received €3,000 for play packs targeted at play-deprived section of society and wider community, plus live outdoor events.

The National Play Day grant scheme is one part of the wider Summer of Play campaign; a government-led initiative designed to remind everyone, young and old, of the fundamental importance of play.