Wolfwalkers wins Best Feature Film at IFTA awards

Wolfwalkers won Best Feature Film 2021 at the IFTA awards which was hosted by the Irish Film & Television Academy last night on Virgin Media One, with Gráinne Seoige.
This is the second time in the history of the IFTA awards that an animated movie has won in this category following on from Song of the Sea in 2015, also from Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon.
Director Tomm Moore thanks IFTA for recognising animation as a medium and not a genre yet again.
"Great to be honoured by the home team ! Congrats to all our Wolfpack everywhere," he posted on social media.
Hollywood leading man Josh Brolin presented Best Film and reflected on the impact Ireland has had on him, saying:
“My own story with Ireland is that at 20 years old I was in Dublin, and I blindly walked into a theatre on a movie called ‘My Left Foot,’ and left a changed man. With the rest of my very little money that same trip, I saw the Cusack’s do ‘The Three Sisters’ at the Gate Theatre and was again changed. I also read ‘A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man’ that same trip. Ireland has had a massive impact on me, so I just wanted to say congratulations to all the nominees because I know how tough it is to manifest an idea into film."
More News
Mark Rijke, Managing Director, EMEA, (centre) N’ware, Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD with IDA CEO Martin Shanahan at Government Buildings. Pic: Maxwells
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.