Laois arts festival announces go-ahead for August

A Laois arts festival that had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is going ahead this August.

The Twin Trees Arts Festival is based in Ballinkill town and in the beautiful Heywood Gardens.

It may not be quite Electric Picnic, but the gentile festival which began in 2019 was a resounding sold-out success with many beautiful paintings produced by participants.

There are even t-shirts to buy.

The three day event brings amateur and professional artists together in group Plein Air (outdoor painting) sessions.

"Our Tutored En Plein Air event, which is open to beginners and accomplished artists alike, takes place during Heritage Week 2021, from August 19th - 21st.

"We are following Government Guidelines in relation to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, and are happy to provide you with a unique outdoor painting experience, in the beauty and tranquility of Heywood Demesne, and nearby Ballinakill Village.

"We are also thrilled to welcome back our tutors, Jock Nichols and Bridgette Flannery, who oversaw 2019's inaugural event, and in addition, to welcome a new tutor, Geraldine O'Reilly to this year's event.

Day One of the Plein Air sessions takes place on August 19 in the glorious surroundings of Heywood Gardens, designed in 1906, by Edwin Lutyens and planted by Gertrude Jekyll.

Day Two takes place on August 20, in the magical woodlands of the Heywood Estate, which boasts woodland trails, lakeside walks and a huge diversity of wildlife and nature, all set in the most wonderful picturesque solitude.

Day Three, which takes place on August 21, is set in the historical former Charter village of Ballinakill, with an abundance of subject matter on offer, from historic buildings to street views.

Tickets start at €32.88 and in 2019 they sold out quickly.

To buy a ticket see their website here.