WATCH Winning song in Rathdowney tells the story of woman who ran local pub

A woman who ran a pub in Rathdowney is the subject of the winning song in the Rathdowney Song & Poem Contest.
It is called "Gracie Says Goodbye" by Billy Dollard.
"Hope you like it as much as we did. Well done Billy, it's a great story and very likable song. Congratulations on first prize.
Judged by Johnny McEvoy, Vicky Murphy, and David Dee Moore Music," say the organisers on social media.
The song is about Grace O'Malley who ran a pub in Rathdowney with her husband Donie.
"Gracie had a lovely way about her a lovely demeanour. She would always say hello to everybody who went in the door. When you were leaving, no matter how busy the place was, she always said goodbye to everybody," said Billy on social media.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.