Gogglebox Ireland has a new clan - meet them

The new series of Gogglebox Ireland continues on Virgin Media tonight, and a new family from Tipp will be among the opinionated regulars to dissect the week's most talked about TV shows.
Anastacia Blake and her dad Noel, from Fethard in Co. Tipperary, join fan favourites like John and Dave and Dawn and Dale to give us their honest and often hilarious takes on the week in television.
Anastasia and Noel watch a lot of telly together. They love westerns, Match of the Day and are big GAA fans.
Noel has a passion for YouTube craft videos of log cabins and he’s built seven sheds and a hand-made pub during Lockdown.
Tune in to Gogglebox Ireland tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.
