Laois child wins prize for this wonderful painting

A Laois student has won a top prize in this year’s 67th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, the results of which were delayed until now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



In the 6 years and under age category, Kelly Hynes (5), a pupil at Anne Kelly School of Art, Craft & Design in Clonaslee, won second prize for her painting entitled ‘Easter Eggs Hunt at Grannys’.

Her work is described by Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle as a “soft and delicate use of the watercolour medium”.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Laois and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

From September 14 to October 2, Drogheda’s Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s Competition.

Admission is free and further information is available at www.highlanes.ie