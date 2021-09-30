Search

30/09/2021

Spooky horror movie filmed in Laois to premiere in Dunamaise Theatre

Spooky horror movie filmed in Laois to premiere in Dunamaise Theatre

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A gothic horror story that was made into a film in Laois recently, will be premiered this week in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The Laois county theatre is delighted to host the premiere screening of Laois film ‘Lost Hearts’ on its cinema screen this Thursday September 30 at 8pm and on a virtual setting to stream at home until Sunday October 3.

‘Lost Hearts’ was filmed in the magnificent setting of Roundwood House, Mountrath, Co. Laois in the summer of 2021 and is one of the darkest tales from the master of horror, author MR James, which was originally published in 1895.

This new version, adapted for the stage by Michael James Ford and Stewart Roche, features three actors and two musicians - a cellist and a violinist - plus a film-maker, audio engineer, camera operator and two ghostly children from Laois!

Set in London in 1903, Stephen Elliot is rapidly descending into madness and opium addiction. In an attempt to arrest his decline, psychiatrist Doctor Olsen utilises hypnosis to delve deep into the young man’s suppressed memories. What is revealed is a terrifying episode from Stephen’s childhood, when, as a traumatised orphan, he was sent to live with his reclusive Uncle at the remote Aswarby Hall.

There, he experiences increasingly disturbing incidents and is plagued by two spectral children, whose actions drive the story to its blood-curdling conclusion!

The film, was adapted for the stage by Michael James Ford and Stewart Roche and stars Michael James Ford, Bairbre Ní Chaoimh and Kyle Hixon. Music was adapted, arranged and performed by Philip Dodd (violin) and Donal Wallace (cello) and was filmed by Naoise Kettle with sound engineering by Dunamaise Arts Centre’s own Nick Anton and Reuben Harvey as Camera Operator and Lighting.

Tickets for the live event and stream are both priced €10 and on sale from Dunamaise.ie or by calling the Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355.

Below: a still from Lost Hearts.

Bucket catching leaks on Dunamaise stage at Laois County Council meeting

Renovated Portlaoise leisure centre set to reopen within weeks

Dial 777 for return of Laois arts with brand new countywide festival

re: CENTRING invites all to explore the arts in 7 towns by 7 artists, 7 months

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media