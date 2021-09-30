Spooky horror movie filmed in Laois to premiere in Dunamaise Theatre

A gothic horror story that was made into a film in Laois recently, will be premiered this week in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The Laois county theatre is delighted to host the premiere screening of Laois film ‘Lost Hearts’ on its cinema screen this Thursday September 30 at 8pm and on a virtual setting to stream at home until Sunday October 3.

‘Lost Hearts’ was filmed in the magnificent setting of Roundwood House, Mountrath, Co. Laois in the summer of 2021 and is one of the darkest tales from the master of horror, author MR James, which was originally published in 1895.

This new version, adapted for the stage by Michael James Ford and Stewart Roche, features three actors and two musicians - a cellist and a violinist - plus a film-maker, audio engineer, camera operator and two ghostly children from Laois!

Set in London in 1903, Stephen Elliot is rapidly descending into madness and opium addiction. In an attempt to arrest his decline, psychiatrist Doctor Olsen utilises hypnosis to delve deep into the young man’s suppressed memories. What is revealed is a terrifying episode from Stephen’s childhood, when, as a traumatised orphan, he was sent to live with his reclusive Uncle at the remote Aswarby Hall.

There, he experiences increasingly disturbing incidents and is plagued by two spectral children, whose actions drive the story to its blood-curdling conclusion!

The film, was adapted for the stage by Michael James Ford and Stewart Roche and stars Michael James Ford, Bairbre Ní Chaoimh and Kyle Hixon. Music was adapted, arranged and performed by Philip Dodd (violin) and Donal Wallace (cello) and was filmed by Naoise Kettle with sound engineering by Dunamaise Arts Centre’s own Nick Anton and Reuben Harvey as Camera Operator and Lighting.

Tickets for the live event and stream are both priced €10 and on sale from Dunamaise.ie or by calling the Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355.

Below: a still from Lost Hearts.