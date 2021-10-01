Netflix this month - Need a new series to binge? Here's what's on

This Netflix scam is back again
Netflix has announced the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue for the month ahead with a whole host of content to keep you entertained.
Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of October there's sure to be something for all tastes.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across October below:
TV Series
Mythomaniac: Season 2 29/10/2021
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 07/10/2021
MAID 01/10/2021
Paik's Spirit. 01/10/2021
On My Block: Season 4. 04/10/2021
The Five Juanas 06/10/2021
Baking Impossible 06/10/2021
Love Is Blind: Brazil
The Billion Dollar Code 07/10/2021
Nevertheless 07/10/2021.
Pretty Smart 08/10/2021.
Family Business: Season 3. 08/10/2021.
Reflection of You 13/10/2021.
Another Life: Season 2 14/10/2021.
You: Season 3 15/10/2021.
My Name 15/10/2021.
Sex, Love & goop 21/10/2021
Insiders 21/10/2021
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam 21/10/2021
Locke & Key: Season 2 22/10/2021
Inspector Koo
Inside Job 22/10/2021.
Adventure Beast. 22/10/2021.
Little Things: Season 4 15/10/2021.
More than Blue: The Series 22/10/2021.
Sex: Unzipped 26/10/2021
Sintonia: Season 2 27/10/2021.
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 28/10/2021
Dynasty: Season 4. 22/10/2021
Call My Agent: Bollywood
Colin in Black & White 29/10/2021
The Time It Takes 29/10/2021.
Netflix Original Film
Diana: The Musical. 01/10/2021
The Guilty. 01/10/2021.
Upcoming Summer. 03/10/2021
Escape The Undertaker. 05/10/2021
There's Someone Inside Your House. 06/10/2021
Grudge. 08/10/2021.
My Brother, My Sister. 08/10/2021
Hiacynt. 13/10/2021
Fever Dream. 13/10/2021.
One Night in Paris. 14/10/2021.
A World Without
The Forgotten Battle. 15/10/2021.
The Trip. 15/10/2021
The Four of Us. 15/10/2021
In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo) 19/10/2021
Night Teeth. 20/10/2021.
Stuck Together. 20/10/2021.
Falling For Figaro. 22/10/2021.
Hypnotic. 27/10/2021.
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 27/10/2021.
Little Big Mouth. 22/10/2021.
Army of Thieves. 29/10/2021.
Dear Mother. 29/10/2021.
Netflix Documentaries
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad. 01/10/2021
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano 12/10/2021.
Bad Sport. 06/10/2021.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths.
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3. 12/10/2021
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis. 12/10/2021
Found 20/10/2021.
Roaring Twenties. 10/22/2021 & 10/29/2021
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- 21/10/2021.
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
The Motive. 28/10/2021
Netflix Kids & Family
Scaredy Cats. 01/10/2021.
Tale Dark & Grimm. 08/10/2021
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle 08/10/2021.
Mighty Express: Season 5. 12/10/2021
Misfit: The Series. 16/10/2021
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween. 15/10/2021
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2. 11/10/2021
Karma's World. 15/10/2021.
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3. 19/10/2021.
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6. 21/10/2021
Netflix Anime
Maya and the Three. 22/10/2021.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light 01/10/2021
Bright: Samurai Soul. 12/10/2021
Scissor Seven: Season 3. 03/10/2021
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 207/10/2021
Blue Period. 09/10/2021.
Komi Can't Communicate. 21/10/2021
