The Lost Messiahs banking on big Bank Holiday Stradbally show

Lost Messiahs on stage at the Malthouse Stradbally for the launch of the their 'Place in my Heart' single. Pictures: Trevor Byrne
The Lost Messiahs are set to take the stage again in Laois over the Bank Holiday weekend to showcase their new single 'Place in my Heart '.
Their tour of cool venues takes them to the Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery near Stradbally on Sunday, October 24. Fancy dress optional!
The Portlaoise outfit have made it handy and for people to make a night of it by organising a bus to the venue for the night which opens at 7.30pm and will close by midnight.
If people are interested in travelling on the bus from Portlaoise they can text 085 8480365 by this Thursday, October 21 to confirm. The bus cost €10 and will run if there are enough people interested.
Tickets to gig Eventbrite.
