Search

21/10/2021

Laois machinery man is back on the BBC to tackle some tricky old tractors

Laois machinery man is back on the BBC to tackle some tricky old tractors

From left, Darren Bailey, a machinery specialist from Co Laois; master mechanic Tylor Cartin, from Co Derry, and restoration guru Stephen Lennon from Co Down

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Laois machinery specialist Darren Bailey is set to make a return to TV screens for a new series of the popular BBC Northern Ireland's motoring series, Tricked-Out Tractors.

Darren teams up again with master mechanic Tylor Cartin from Co Derry, restoration guru Stephen Lennon from Co Down on a mission to find and restore some of the most sought after tractors around.

Produced for BBC Northern Ireland by Green Inc Television, the team helps tractor owners realise their dreams while getting their hands even dirtier than before. The team shares their expertise, in a bid to transform the ultimate farmyard vehicles.

Following on from series one, the Tricked-Out Tractors’ gang continues to restore beloved vintage tractor models, build custom, one-of-a-kind monster machines, and craft bespoke rebuilds.

Together the trio of petrol heads have been working on even more complicated tractor builds, ground-up restorations with cutting-edge designs, all while taking on the pressures of hard to get parts and difficult deadlines.

Viewers will see Darren and the team go wild with paint schemes, get hands on with engine upgrades, have fun out-and-about on the race track and even hit the air and sea.

As Stephen gets stuck in at the workshop, Darren sets off to find some unusual parts for an agricultural vehicle and Tylor travels to England for a very special event. From an American eight-wheel tractor, to an eclectic ‘70s paint job, to one of the first Lamborghini models produced, the TOT workshop once again has been graced with some of the most sought-after tractors around.

Darren Bailey is Managing Director at Bailey Machinery Sales Ltd at Derrough, Mountrath.

The new three-part series begins on BBC One Northern Ireland on Wednesday, November 3 at 8.30pm.

 

Young farmers group wants extra €310m on top of multi-billion euro CAP budget

Choose clover over chemicals - Laois Offaly Green Minister urges farmers

Hackett highlights scheme to incentivise reseeding with grass, clover and herb mix

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media