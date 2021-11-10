Rollicking Iron Annie cabaret set for Portlaoise

The Iron Annie Cabaret promises to be a rollicking adventure of theatre, original live music, and literature when it comes to the Portlaoise stage this month.

Based on Luke Cassidy's critically acclaimed debut novel, the Iron Annie Cabaret tells the story of Aoife, and her doomed relationship with the beautiful but capricious Annie. Set against the backdrop of a larger-than-life criminal underworld of Dundalk, their adventures also take them on a whirlwind road trip across the Irish Sea to offload ten kilos of cocaine swiped from a rival.

Author and producer Luke Cassidy is bringing the page to the stage with the Iron Annie Cabaret. A Juncture Arts production, the Iron Annie Cabaret stars actor Eleanor McLoughlin as the inimitable Aoife, and is directed by Peter Moreton, artistic director of Applecart Arts Centre, London.

Musical performances feature original material inspired by the book, written and performed by folk duo the Dandelion Few, and newly-formed border punk band False Slag. False Slag describe themselves as a collective incarnation of the atmosphere of the Irish border banditry, in keeping with the theme of the book and the production.

Published by Bloomsbury Books in Ireland and the UK, and Vintage Books in the US & Canada, Sarah Moss described it in the Irish Times as, “a queer underworld Thelma and Louise with better jokes and just as much chance of a happy ending.” The Irish Examiner called the book “absolutely brilliant,” saying it “fizzes with energy, and with raunchiness, colour, beauty and insight.”

The book has just been optioned as a series for World Productions, with Luke Cassidy on board to adapt the screenplay. World Productions have been behind some of the most popular shows on the small screen, including Line of Duty, and The Bodyguard. Iron Annie has also been selected as the Eason Book Club Book of the Month on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

The Iron Annie Cabaret promises to be a rollicking adventure to hit stages nationwide.

Luke Cassidy describes the show: “I am really excited to bring my characters to life in this one-of-a-kind live stage show, especially when live events have been absent for so long. I think audiences are in for a real treat. Think Reservoir Dogs meets Thelma and Louise and the Rocky Picture Show, and that’s just for starters!”

The brand-new platform to promote live Irish culture, literature and home-grown talent will be coming to the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Tuesday, November 23 at 8pm. www.dunamaise.ie

The production has been successful in achieving full support from the Arts Council of Ireland and Louth County Council.

For more information and dates: www.juncturearts.ie/IRON- ANNIE-CABARET