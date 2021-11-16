WATCH Lovely music in Lovely Laois from local Laois talent

Young Laois film maker Naoise Kettle is delighted to have been commissioned by Vincent O'Shea and Laois County Council to produce a film for the Local Live Performance Scheme. The aim of the film was to showcase Laois and it's brilliant Trad musicians!
The video features musicians: Aoibhe Kettle, Sarah Bourke, Senan Shortall, David Scott, Peter Bennett, Conall Nevin
It was funded by Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media
Second camera and sound: Reuben Harvey
Naoise also thanks Donna McGreevy, Róise O’Shea, Lindsey Sudeikis
