TWO FOR TODAY: Telfords and Adora & Co thanks Laois customers for their continued support

Telfords are delighted to welcome back our customers to shop safely in our spacious stores in Portlaoise and Mountrath. We would like to ensure our customers that protocols which include hygiene, delivery procedures, social distancing and footfall management are still in place to provide consistently high levels of compliance with the COVID 19 guidelines.

Don’t forget that our 1 hour click and collect service is still available and new products are added to our online stores daily. Safely shop our DIY products on www.telfords.ie and our electrical department on www.telfordselectric.ie

All the Telfords staff would like to thank each and every one of our customers for your continued support.

ADORA & CO, PORTLAOISE

Adora & Co. 96 Main Street Portlaoise, Phone;057 8656055 Email; adoraportlaoise@gmail.com

We are a Photographic, Gifts & Interiors Store. We do a range of small interior items e.g. Sofa Tables, Lamp Tables, Mirrors, Clocks, Pottery etc.

On our photographic side we specialise in Passport Photos {Online Passports}, We have a big range of Frames in all sizes and also do custom made Frames.

We also do digital photos, wooden photo blocks, Photo Books, Personalised Framed Prints. We have been in Business since 1992 and have 4 Stores in Laois, Kildare and Dublin and we pride ourselves on a personal service, never pushy so the customer can browse at ease.

Social Media; Facebook,Instagram and Whatsapp 087 9120686 {Messages Only}