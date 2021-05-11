TWO FOR TODAY: Michael Moore Car Sales #LaoisBackinBusiness

Michael Moore Car Sales are delighted to be fully re-opening, we want to thank all our customers who have supported us during these difficult times and welcome everyone back to the garage, we want to reassure customers that we are following all HSE guidelines and would like to remind everyone to wear a mask.

As an added bonus to our re-opening we now have 0% APR on new Volkswagen models, just pop into our sales team for more info

We also have great offers on our used car range and are delighted to tell you to pop into us to view the vehicles on our forecourt at a time that suits you

057 86 24102

info@mmcs.ie

https://www.facebook.com/MMCSPORT/