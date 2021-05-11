Dunnes Stores begin huge expansion work on Laois shop

Work has started for a major extension on the older Dunnes Stores supermarket branch in Portlaoise.

The branch is off the Mountmellick N80 and Green Mill Road.

A section of the carpark has been closed off as work begins on an 800sqm (8,600 sqft) extension.

It is understood the extension will include an larger drapery section, and that the work is hoped to be completed by Christmas.

In 2017 Dunnes Stores was granted planning permission for the project, to provide a new supermarket layout; upgrade to the supermarket's existing elevations; replacement of Dunnes Stores elevation signage; erection of new totem sign; reconfiguration of existing car park layout; and all associated ancillary site layout alterations and site service works.

The company has a larger newer outlet in Portlaoise at Kyle Shopping Centre.