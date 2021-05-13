Brand new looks at the Laois Jack and Jill charity shop which get set to pull up the shutters

Margaret Coleman, manager of the Jack & Jill charity boutique in Kea-Lew Business & Retail Park, Mountrath Road, in Portlaoise is promising customers that they can look forward to getting a brand new look when the shop emerges from lockdown.

She says staff have been busy in recent days taking delivery of brand-new products kindly donated by high street retailers.

"Shoppers will not only be able to snap up a bargain, but they will also be supporting home nursing and end-of-life support to children with highly complex and life-threatening conditions," says Margaret.

The boutique, which sells ladies, gents and children’s clothing, as well as handbags, shoes, bric-a-brac and furniture, has been closed since January due to Government public health restrictions.

The charity boutique in Kea-Lew Business & Retail Park, Mountrath Road is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

The Jack & Jill Foundation provides in-home nursing care and respite support for children up to the age of 6, with a range of neurodevelopmental issues including brain injury, genetic diagnosis and severe cerebral palsy. Many of the children have undiagnosed conditions.

The charity also provides end-of-life care for children under the age of 6, regardless of diagnosis.