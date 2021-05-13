Busy Laois supermarket to build new unit for 'in-absentia' pandemic shopping

The operators of SuperValu in Mountmellick have been given the green light by Laois County Council to build a storage area to meet the demand for home deliveries which it says has gone up significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laois County Council has given the applicant Caolan McConville the green light to demolish the existing canopy at the goods intake area.

The planning application said this would be replaced with a single-story extension to the existing stores' area on the south eastern side of the building on Connolly St/ Davitt Road.

The plans show that it will create an extra 115 square metres of space for storage at the busy shop. One car park space is required.

Engineers acting on behalf of Mr McConville explained the reason for the expansion of what was described as a 'very successful' supermarket in a letter to the council planners.

"Due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, shopping patterns have changed considerably in the past year with the shoppers opting to stay at home on safety/health grounds and carry out their shopping online and also using the home deliveries system.

"Due to this significant increase in 'in-absentia shopping, our client requires more storage space to process online orders and store them temporarily onsite.

"To facilitate this demand for extra storage space in the supermarket building, we propose to construct a small single storey extension for storage use," said the cover letter to the original application.

The application was made to county hall in March and conditional planning permission was granted in early May.