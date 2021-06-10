Laois business urged to tap into Covid-19 recovery grants

A grant scheme to help small businesses in Laois is open for applications and Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan has urged companies to take advantage of the help on offer as they reopen after lockdown.

Speaking from Portlaoise, Deputy Flanagan reminded businesses that the Small Business Assistance Scheme now open for applications and the help on offer.

“From today, businesses can apply for a grant of €4,000 for those with turnover above €50,000 and a grant of €1,000 for microenterprises with a turnover of between €20,000 and €49,999. The Local authority will handle the new streamlined application process and the network of local enterprise offices will help promote the scheme to businesses across the country. Those who applied under Phase 1 are still eligible to apply for a second payment of €4,000 or €1,000 if they continue to meet the criteria,” he said.

The TD said funding is flexible.

“Under Phase 2, businesses that operate from a non-rateable premises such as a private home or hot desk and those with a turnover of less than €50,000 are eligible for this round of funding. While the grant is modest, it will assist businesses with utility, IT, legal and accountancy bills and the other fixed costs incurred by a business. Businesses in receipt of the Employment Wage Subsidy can apply for and receive this grant without affecting their claim," he said.

Concluding Dep Flanagan said it is important to note that this is a grant, not a loan or tax credit and is not re-payable. He added that the closing date for applications is 21 July 2021.