Nursing home planned near Carlow town in Laois

Plans have been launched for a new nursing home in Graiguecullen, Co Laois near Carlow town.

Nursing Home Developments c/o Pat Knowles and Associates has published a planning notice in which a brief outline of the project is given.

Permission is to be sought from Laois County Council to build a 60-bed nursing home facility with access via the existing service road off the Killeshin Road. Permission is also to be sought for all ancillary sit services at Ballykillen, Graiguecullen.

Details of what is proposed will be lodged with Laois County Council for public inspection.