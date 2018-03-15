Darina Allen back in her native Laois to speak at Food Futures 2030 event

Laois native, Chef Darina Allen is among the major food industry names coming to Laois for a day long event in the Heritage Killenard next week.

Food Futures 2030 will feature a host of quality Laois food suppliers, top speakers from the Irish food industry, and buyers.

Along with Cullohill native Darina representing Ballymaloe Cookery School, speakers include Domini Kemp from Itsa, Paddy O'Connell from Paddy O's Granola in Laois, Hatch & Sons etc, and Olivia Duff, Boyne Valley Food Series and Fáilte Ireland Food Ambassador. Top marketing and business leaders will also be speaking at the event.

It is billed as a 'must attend' industry event for buyers, suppliers and those working in the food, tourism, hospitality & retail sectors. It is also aimed at people who are thinking of starting a business in the food or hospitality business.

"This exciting event will bring food service operators, food producers and buyers together under the one roof," said Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland, who will open the event.

It is organised as part of the REDZ funded Connect 2 Laois for Food programme, a collaboration between Laois County Council, Laois Local Enterprise Office, and Laois Partnership.

An impressive variety of Laois food businesses will exhibit their tasty wares.

They include: Castletown Organic Farm, Cocoa Couture, Coolanowle Organic Farm, G's Gourmet Jams, Granstrown Free Range Eggs, Invis-a-Veg, Irish Piedmontese Beef Ltd, Le Skinny Chef, Pigs on the Green, Kelly Lou Cakes, Paddy O's Cereals, Rossmore Farmhouse Ice Cream, Run on Pulses, Seven Acres, The Merry Mill, Seccoto Coffee, The Jungle Food Company Ltd, The Village Dairy, 12 Acres Brewing Co, Aghaboe Farm Foods, An Sean Teach Ltd, Adora Flax Company, Apoena Artisanal Chocolate and Ballykilcavan Brewing Company.

All are this year gaining Connect 2 Laois for Food training and mentoring, from James Burke & Associates, a leading Irish food consultancy.

To book and attend the event, click on this link Or call 086 174 6370