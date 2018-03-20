€2.5 million worth of land Laois Offaly border in receiver ordered sale

Nearly €2.5 million worth of land near the Laois border around the village of Geashill in Co Offaly is on the market in a receiver ordered sale.

On the instructions of receiver, Duff and Phelps, Lisney estate agents has advertised 742 acres of Offaly land and property for sale in 10 lots. The land has a combined value of €5.28 million.

Included in the sale are a number of parcels of land in Geashill near Portarlington. While most of the land on offer is farm land, two sites are located at the centre of the village.

A 12 acre plot in Geashill village is on the market for €140,000 and near by 10 acre site, also described as 'grazing land' has a €120,000 asking price.

Both sites are zoned as open space by Offaly County Council. However, Lisney say the lands may offer some 'development potential' in the future subject to planning permission and rezoning.

The estate agents say the two properties have 'excellent road frontages' and are situated close to the centre of the 'attractive heritage village'.

The lots are each situated on separate approach roads to the village and beside local private bungalows and. The 12 acre plot is located beside a new housing estate (Ard Riadha). There are no dwellings situated on either of the lots in sale.

Arable land totaling 66 acres at Ballintogher, Geashill is available for €575,000, while a similar sized site in the same vicinity (60.4 acres) is going for €550,000. This includes an extensive commercial yard and buildings.

Also in the Geashill area, 78 acres of arable land are offered for €495,000. Another Ballintogher site of 48.5 acres is available for €325,000.

The final site in Geashill is a 36-acre plot at Ballykeane for €275,000.

The portfolio also includes two valuable plots of farmland near Rhode and Tullamore.

The largest site in the portfolio is a 190-acre site of arable land with a derlict cottage and farmyard at Srah, Rhode. It is going up for sale for €1.4 million.

Another €1.4 million price tag has been slapped on a second site, comprised of 152 acres, a bungalow and farm outbuildings in Durrow near Tullamore.

You can see www.lisney.com for more information.