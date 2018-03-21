Laois estate agent to display properties at Middle East GAA Championship in Abu Dhabi

Laois estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating are are selling houses to people in the United Arab Emirates next month.

On April 19th the firm will be displaying properties at the Middle East GAA Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Neala Keating Director of Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating recognises that so many of her generation and younger had to leave Ireland to earn money for a deposit for a house here in Ireland.

“They are working hard away from home, family and friends to be in a position to buy a house when they return to Ireland. We are going to meet them and see where we can help them with the process,” said Ms Keating.

Many of the buyers that Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating work with are returning emigrants with large deposits to purchase a house and they feel it is an opportunity to sell their clients homes to well-funded purchasers.

“We are going the extra miles (or miles) in this case for our vendors to get the best prices”. Purchasing property from afar can be a difficult and arduous task and if you can speak with an agent face to face it makes things more personal. We will be able to provide buyers with solid, straight forward property advice and talk them through the journey and the process of buying property.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone thinking of selling a property to reach a wider market. On the day approx. 2,000 Irish will converge on this GAA event where teams will travel from Doha, Qatar & Dubai and all over the Middle East. It will be a captive audience,” she said.

Bernie Whelehan Senior Negotiator will be on hand on the day to help with any buyers queries. She herself has seen the opportunity to sell in the UAE as her own daughter is living in Abu Dhabi and Bernie has visited the city on many occasions and has seen the great Irish community there.

“Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating are always working on new ways to reach buyers and go further for our clients.

“Our focus is to achieve the highest possible sale prices for our vendors along with providing an excellent service throughout the process. We work hard for our clients but we enjoy every minute of it,” said Ms Whelehan.

