Iceland is recruiting staff for new Portlaoise store with official opening date

UK frozen food supermarket chain Iceland is recruiting more staff for its new store in Portlaoise, with the opening date finally confirmed.

The store is expected to be located at the former EuroSpar supermarket in Fairgreen Portlaoise.

This week an advertisement appeared on JobAlert.ie for temporary retail assistants, to cope with an expected busy initial opening period.

It also confirms the opening date as Tuesday April 24.

"We will be busy from the start so in order to support our new store opening we are seeking a number of Temporary Retail Assistants to help merchandise and provide excellent customer service.

You need to be over 18, fully flexible and be able to work up to 39 hours per week," the company says.

The jobs are temporary but some may become permanent.

"These contracts will last until the beginning of June 2018 at which point we may be able to extend / retain some of the recruits. Previous retail or hospitality experience would be an advantage," the company says.

Iceland in Portlaoise will employ 25 to 30 staff, with some management staff already recruited.

