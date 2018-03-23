Farmers suffer a cold cut to milk price after snow

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan Glanbia's February milk price cut by 3c/l is extremely disappointing in the wake of the severe weather.

He said farmers will be all the more disappointed as February milk volumes will be low because of challenging production conditions, and supporting farmers in this difficult period would not have been overly onerous on Glanbia.

“Board members must reflect on this and bear in mind the massive additional costs and stresses their suppliers have just gone through when it comes to deciding on milk prices in the coming months.

“We fully acknowledge that market returns are more challenging, with powder and many other commodities weaker than in 2017, though butter prices have been picking up by €310/t since mid-January.

“However, farmers have just lived through a horrendous long, wet and cold winter, a very late spring, topped by the most severe snow storm since 1947. Even the bad weather bonus of 1c/l will not make up in farmers’ minds for the severity of the 3c/l cut in these difficult times,” he added.

“It is a shame that the goodwill created by Glanbia’s hard work and quick action during the snow storm will now be all but wiped out in farmers’ minds.

“I urge Glanbia board members to stop and reflect on the huge extra costs, workload and stresses their fellow suppliers have been experiencing these last months when deciding on milk prices going forward,” he concluded.