Farmers reject plan to cut price of forced land sales for roads and other infrastructure

Law Reform Commission proposals could see farmers receive less for their land acquired under the State's Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO) system, have been rejeced farmers.

The IFA says proposed changes would cut the money paid to property owners impacted by infrastructure developments.

The IFA President Joe Healy said that the proposals could result in some property owners receiving less for their land than other citizens.

“The Government has ambitious infrastructure plans over the coming decades, as set out in the recently announced Ireland 2040 plan.

“These must not be achieved at the expense of property owners, who in many instances are unwilling sellers in the first instance,” he said.