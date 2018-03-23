Do you need extra help in getting a job?

Do you need extra support to get a qualification and get and keep a job? If you need support to continue with further training one of National Learning Network’s (NLN) 50 training centres around the country could be the answer.

NLN, the training and education division of Rehab Group, has over 50 years of experience in assisting people to learn the skills they need to build lasting careers in jobs that reflect their interests and abilities. NLN are experts at supporting students to reach their educational potential.

Whatever your circumstances – whether you are long-term unemployed, have an illness, have a mental health issue such as anxiety or if you have a disability – National Learning Network can help you.

As Ireland's largest non-governmental education and training organisation, NLN offers over 70 different training programmes from art and cookery to computer and business skills in centres across the country. So, whatever your interests, we have the training programme for you. We offer tailored, student centres, supported education services.

In the centre in Portlaoise NLN offers courses in Access, Choices, Employer Based Training, Office Administration with IT Skills, Jobstart and Transition.

“At NLN 90pc of people who complete our programmes progress to employment or further education and training. We support students on every step of their journey,” said Rehab’s Head of Learning, Cormac Woods.

“Our courses are designed around the needs of each individual student, enabling them to achieve their vocational goals at their own pace. A comprehensive range of additional supports such as career planning, personal and social skills, literacy and numeracy classes are also available. Assistive technology is also provided to those who need it,” he added.

At National Learning Network we are different. Our unique system of training delivery enables students to reach their potential in a manner that takes account of personal, social and environmental requirements.

It also provides mental health services within its extensive range of QQI accredited courses across a range of levels. All of our managers, instructors, rehabilitation officers, resource teachers, social skills facilitators, psychologists and advocacy officers have had extensive training in this field.

In addition to a wide range of centre-based courses, students can also avail of employer-based training with host companies, or distance learning courses that have enabled people to boost their job prospects by studying at home.

If you'd like to know more then go to ww.nln.ie or call 057 862 1263.