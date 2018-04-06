Designer of the Year Award for Laois jeweller

Helena Malone is honoured to have won Jewellery Designer of the year 2018 at the acclaimed ‘Fashion Innovation Awards’ held recently in Galway.

The Irish Fashion Innovation Awards, presented by Goldenegg Productions, is an awards platform for fashion designers and fashion students, showcasing the highest expression of creativity from the most innovative designers in Ireland. Recognised as a launching pad for Ireland’s most talented designers, the event attracts entries from promising fashion creatives competing for the prestigious Awards.

The Irish Fashion innovation Awards continually aspire to showcase the most cutting-edge designers, giving up-and-coming designers an invaluable connection to the public.

Helena proudly originates from Portlaoise and has based her studio workshop in 29 Wicklow Street, Dublin since 2015.

She has received numerous awards for design, quality and innovation including Future Makers Practitioner, Company of Goldsmiths, RDS National Crafts Competition and Showcase Best Product awards.

Previous to training in Goldsmithing she studied English and French Literature, and worked with clients in the financial arena.

Helena's desire is to celebrate jewellery with simplicity, consideration and craftsmanship. Refinement and respect to finish and materials, quality and design are essential to her work.

"I am ever inspired and nourished by the exhilaration, movement, texture and tones of nature, language, architecture, music, the freedom of dance and creatives," she said.

2016 and 2017 saw her new collections selected for Brown Thomas’ innovative ‘Create’ and ‘The Marvel Room.

In addition to collections available from retailers Helena also specialises in commission work with individuals and remodelling with an emphasis on recycling and remelting of gold.