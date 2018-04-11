Top quality land for public auction in Laois

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are bringing to the market 10-acres of top quality land close to Ballybrittas.

The land is for sale by Public Auction. The property is located just off the old N7 National Primary Route between Monasterevin and Portlaoise, approximately 2.5km from Ballybrittas and 3.5km from Killenard. The M7 Motorway can be accessed at New Inn approximately 6.5km to the south.

The entire property comprises 10 acres (4.12 hectares) all in permanent pasture with mains water supplied. There are natural boundaries and some superb timber on the holding. According to Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents, "the entire would make an ideal site for a residence, subject to obtaining the necessary Planning Permission."

The property is to be auctioned on Thursday, May 10th in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge at 3pm (unless previously sold). Jordans are quoting €110,000 for the land and further details are available by contacting Clive Kavanagh or Liam Hargaden on 045 – 433550.

