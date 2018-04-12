SPONSORED
JOBS: Large electrical retailer Telfords are hiring in Laois
Closing date in April 24
The Midlands' largest electrical retailer, Telfords, are hiring for a Retail Sales Assistant in Portlaoise.
The position would suit a person with a passion for technology and customer engagement and will involve being a part of the staff at the store's Audio, Visual and IT Department.
Responsibilities Include:
- To actively develop and nurture sales leads and deliver results
- Demonstrate top customer service
- Aim to achieve individual sales goals
- Utilise all sales techniques and tools to support your knowledge on all products
- To be diligent in the control and security of all company products
- Merchandising of products
Skills and Experience Required:
- 2-3 years retail electrical sales experience specialising in the above department
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to handle and ultimately overcome any customer objections or queries
- Maintain an excellent product display
- Deal with all administration relevant to sales
If you are interested in the above job opportunity, you can forward your CV to info@telfords.ie.
The closing date to apply for the position is Tuesday, April 24.
