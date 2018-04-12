JOBS: Large electrical retailer Telfords are hiring in Laois

The Midlands' largest electrical retailer, Telfords, are hiring for a Retail Sales Assistant in Portlaoise.

The position would suit a person with a passion for technology and customer engagement and will involve being a part of the staff at the store's Audio, Visual and IT Department.

Responsibilities Include:

- To actively develop and nurture sales leads and deliver results

- Demonstrate top customer service

- Aim to achieve individual sales goals

- Utilise all sales techniques and tools to support your knowledge on all products

- To be diligent in the control and security of all company products

- Merchandising of products

Skills and Experience Required:

- 2-3 years retail electrical sales experience specialising in the above department

- Excellent communication skills

- Ability to handle and ultimately overcome any customer objections or queries

- Maintain an excellent product display

- Deal with all administration relevant to sales

If you are interested in the above job opportunity, you can forward your CV to info@telfords.ie.

The closing date to apply for the position is Tuesday, April 24.