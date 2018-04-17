Laois Jobs roundup. Who's hiring in the county this week?
Jobs on offer in Laois this week
Who’s hiring across County Laois this week? Check out the Leinster Express recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.
People First Credit Union are recruiting for a Clerical Officer.
Employ Ability Midlands are recruiting for an Employment Officer
Aptus Broadband is seeking a Sales Manager
Corcorans are recruiting for a Recovery Driver
A Welder/Fabricator is sought in the Portlaoise area
An Experienced Part Time Bar Person is required for a local pub
A Dairy Milker is required for a farm in the Mountmellick/Geashill area
A Qualified Stylist is required for the Tullamore area
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Express- out now!
