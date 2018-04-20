New Iceland supermarket brings 37 new jobs to Portlaoise

Nearly 40 jobs have been created in Portlaoise with the opening of a new store by food retailer Iceland.

The supermarket will open its newest store in Gandon Court, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise on Tuesday, April 24. This marks the third Iceland store opening this year for the retailer.

Iceland say the new store opening brings 37 new jobs to Portlaoise and is the biggest Iceland store in the country spanning 19,000sq. ft.

The firm says the new store stocks everything for the weekly family shop - from frozen food and fresh produce to a chilled goods range and household essentials. The show will feature a fresh in-store bakery and coffee station.

This month, Iceland also announced it would be the first supermarket retailer to remove palm oil from own label food with a total of 130 products being reformulated by the end of the year.

The company says its stocks will include all of the new food ranges in papers pots, including the new Mumbai street food selection, following the announcement in January that Iceland is committed to the environment by becoming the first major retailer globally to eliminate plastic packaging from all own brand products by the end of 2023.

Iceland is home to over 2,000 branded fresh and frozen grocery products and is proud to support Irish with more than 35 local suppliers – all at great prices, in addition to being the exclusive stockist of the Slimming World range in Ireland.

Ron Metcalfe is Managing Director of Iceland Ireland.

“Tuesday marks the official opening of Iceland Portlaoise and we are delighted to welcome new customers through the doors to experience all that Iceland has to offer at our new flagship store. This is our third store opening this year in Ireland and we have had a great response from customers across the county for this new store. 2018 is a big year for us and we’re excited to see the store numbers grow continuously as well as welcoming new colleagues to the Iceland family.”

Caroline Devine is Store Manager of Iceland Portlaoise.

“I am delighted to be a part of the first Iceland store in Laois and really looking forward to meeting new customers, and of course, bringing them the wide range of products and great savings that are available at Iceland,” she said.

Customers of the Portlaoise store can avail of the Iceland Bonus Card. This is Iceland’s savings card that rewards customers with €1 free for every €30 saved on to the card. Cardholders can spend this in any Iceland store whenever they choose.