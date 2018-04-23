Laois restaurants, pubs and cafés in All Ireland final of Restaurant Awards

A host of Laois restaurants, pubs and cafés are in the All Ireland final of the Irish Restaurants Awards, proving that the county has what it takes to be listed among the best in Ireland, and indeed the world, with the five star Ballyfin House featuring strongly on the list. (see full list below)

The 10th annual All-Ireland Restaurant Awards will take place on May 14 at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, the largest and most coveted in the Irish hospitality industry.

County winners from each of the 16 categories have already been announced at four regional awards which took place recently in Leinster, Munster, Connaught and Ulster. These establishments are now in line to compete for Regional and All-Ireland titles in their respective categories.

In addition to the 16 categories already present in the Regional Awards, there will be the addition of four national awards presented during the event on May 14th. These national awards are for Best Seafood Experience, Best Digital Marketing, Best Private Dining and Club and Best Cocktail Experience.

Adrian Cummins is Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association.

“The Irish Restaurant Awards are an opportunity for local businesses to receive much-needed recognition of their hard work and commitment to excellence. These establishments drive tourism both locally and on a national scale, making Ireland a desirable destination for global travellers. The Irish Restaurant Awards prides itself on celebrating the very best in local produce, flawless customer care and unrivalled dining experiences to anywhere in the world. We wish all our county winners and those nominated in our national categories the best of luck on May 14th.”

Laois businesses progressing to the All-Ireland Finals are as follows:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Kelly's Steakhouse

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Ballyfin Demesne

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Treacy's Bar and Restaurant

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Pantry

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Mayur Indian Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager - James Moloughney of Castle Durrow

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Batoni’s

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Morrissey's Pub

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Kelly Lou Café and Cakery

Best Customer Service - Roundwood House

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Bog Road

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Ballyfin Demesne

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Mueller & O' Connell Bakery

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Sam Moody at Ballyfin Demesne

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Batoni’s