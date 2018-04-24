SPONSORED CONTENT
Jobs Alert: FDC Group Financial Services is hiring
Financial Consultant – Carlow
One of Ireland’s biggest Financial Services Intermediaries now has an opportunity for a committed and motivated individual in their Carlow branch
The Role:
The purpose of this role will be to manage an existing portfolio of clients in relation to pension, investments and protection advice .
The successful candidate will be responsible for the achievement of performance targets and developing client relationships with new and existing clients.
Responsibilities:
· Identify financial services needs with existing and potential clients
· Identify new business opportunities and generating leads
· Provide professional best advice and consultation with respect to clients’ needs
· Make recommendations and provide solutions to client’s requirements ensuring adherence to compliance regulations and standards.
· Provide on-going service and advice to clients.
· Build strong relationships
· Achieve or exceed agreed sales targets and meet business compliance standards and requirements
Essential Requirements:
· Candidate must be fully QFA
· Proven experience in a similar role
· Self-starter, highly competitive with a passion to succeed
· The ability to listen and to build strong personal relationships
· Self-confident and receptive to coaching with a high standard of personal integrity.
· Hard working, goal oriented, and the ability to persevere.
· Successful track record in previous/current field of employment
· Excellent computer and communication skills
· Own transport required
· Experience of working in a sales role within a brokerage or similar background would be a distinct advantage to your application.
Please do not apply for this vacancy unless you meet the minimum pre-requisite requirements
Application to be send to karentomlinson@fdc.ie
