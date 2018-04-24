SPONSORED CONTENT

Jobs Alert: FDC Group Financial Services is hiring

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Jobs Alert: FDC is hiring

 Financial Consultant – Carlow 

One of Ireland’s biggest Financial Services Intermediaries now has an opportunity for a committed and motivated individual in their Carlow branch

The Role:

The purpose of this role will be to manage an existing portfolio of clients in relation to pension, investments and protection advice .

The successful candidate will be responsible for the achievement of performance targets and developing client relationships with new and existing clients.

Responsibilities:

·         Identify financial services needs with existing and potential clients
·         Identify new business opportunities and generating leads
·         Provide professional best advice and consultation with respect to clients’ needs
·         Make recommendations and provide solutions to client’s requirements ensuring adherence to compliance regulations and standards.
·         Provide on-going service and advice to clients.
·         Build strong relationships
·         Achieve or exceed agreed sales targets and meet business compliance standards and requirements
 
Essential Requirements:
·         Candidate must be fully QFA
·         Proven experience in a similar role
·         Self-starter, highly competitive with a passion to succeed
·         The ability to listen and to build strong personal relationships
·         Self-confident and receptive to coaching with a high standard of personal integrity.
·         Hard working, goal oriented, and the ability to persevere.
·         Successful track record in previous/current field of employment
·         Excellent computer and communication skills
·         Own transport required
·         Experience of working in a sales role within a brokerage or similar background would be a distinct advantage to your application. 
Please do not apply for this vacancy unless you meet the minimum pre-requisite requirements
 
Application to be send to  karentomlinson@fdc.ie

See also: Jobs Alert: Mediaforce Ireland is hiring