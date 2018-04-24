Jobs Alert: FDC Group Financial Services is hiring

Financial Consultant – Carlow

One of Ireland’s biggest Financial Services Intermediaries now has an opportunity for a committed and motivated individual in their Carlow branch

The Role:

The purpose of this role will be to manage an existing portfolio of clients in relation to pension, investments and protection advice .

The successful candidate will be responsible for the achievement of performance targets and developing client relationships with new and existing clients.

Responsibilities:

· Identify financial services needs with existing and potential clients

· Identify new business opportunities and generating leads

· Provide professional best advice and consultation with respect to clients’ needs

· Make recommendations and provide solutions to client’s requirements ensuring adherence to compliance regulations and standards.

· Provide on-going service and advice to clients.

· Build strong relationships

· Achieve or exceed agreed sales targets and meet business compliance standards and requirements



Essential Requirements:

· Candidate must be fully QFA

· Proven experience in a similar role

· Self-starter, highly competitive with a passion to succeed

· The ability to listen and to build strong personal relationships

· Self-confident and receptive to coaching with a high standard of personal integrity.

· Hard working, goal oriented, and the ability to persevere.

· Successful track record in previous/current field of employment

· Excellent computer and communication skills

· Own transport required

· Experience of working in a sales role within a brokerage or similar background would be a distinct advantage to your application.

Please do not apply for this vacancy unless you meet the minimum pre-requisite requirements



Application to be send to karentomlinson@fdc.ie





See also: Jobs Alert: Mediaforce Ireland is hiring