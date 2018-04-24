Laois Jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Laois this week? Check out the Leinster Express recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Laois.

FDC Group is recruiting for a Financial Consultant 

People First Credit Union is seeking a Clerical Officer 

Mediaforce Ireland is seeking a Junior Account Executive 

Aptus Ireland is recruiting for a Sales Manager 

The HSE is seeking a Project Manager 

Qualified Plumbers are required in the Portlaoise area 

A Welder/Fabricator is sought in the Portlaoise area 

A Part-time Stock Person is wanted in the Abbeyleix area 

A PreSchool Assistant is required in the Killeigh area 

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Express- out now!