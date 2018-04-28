Laois Property: Residential land for public auction

Pat Gannon Auctioneer is offernig for sale this 46.5 residential holding at Aughnacross, Ballinakill.

The property is for sale by public auction in the Castle Arms hotel on Thursday, May 10 at 3pm.

It will be offered in four Lots:

Lot 1 : The Entire 46½ Acres with residence

Lot 2 : 36 Acres of Roadside Lands (in one or more lots)

Lot 3 : Bungalow Residence on c.5 Acres

Lot 4 : c.5½ Acres

The guide price is €500,000.

The bungalow residence comprising 960 square feet was built in 1972 and features an entrance hallway, kitchen, sitting room, utility, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, and toilet.

The property is described as been well maintained and nicely presented throughout.

There is avenue access up by some of the lands to a gated entrance into the residence, with a lawned area to the front.

The accommodation comprises the following:

- Porch with Vinyl flooring

- Entrance Hallway with carpet flooring, sitting room into the left, kitchen ahead with bedrooms down the hall to the right

- Hallway with carpet flooring

- Living Room with vinyl flooring, solid fuel cooker; hot-press; doors leading to kitchen and hallway

- Kitchen with units at floor and eye level, plumbed for washing machine, door leading out to rear of property.

- Sitting room with vinyl flooring, tiled fireplace, built-in units to both sides of chimney breast

- Bedroom with timber flooring

- Bedroom with timber flooring, built-in wardrobes

- Bedroom wit h carpet flooring

- Bathroom with WHB, WC and shower area, nicely tiled floor to ceiling

- Toilet with WC, tiled floor and tiled half way up walls.

Services include oil fired central heating, own well, septic tank (in field behind the house), and alarm. The sale is to include all carpets, curtains, blinds and light fittings, fixtures and fittings and built-in wardrobes.