Local consultancy firm appointed to spearhead Laois Tourism Strategy

Laois Tourism have announced that they have appointed a local consultancy firm to implement the new Laois Tourism Strategy.

Big Idea Consulting, which is based at Ballyteskin, Stradbally, will shortly commence working with all key stakeholders across the county.

"Tourism has never been more on the radar in Laois as it is now," said Ian Finnan, Chairperson of Laois Tourism. "An ambitious tourism strategy was unveiled in early February outlining a five year plan on growing tourism within the county.

"This commitment to Laois continues today with a dedicated team appointed to bring the strategy to life, ultimately putting Laois firmly on the tourism map once and for all.



“These are exciting times for Tourism in Laois, the board of Laois Tourism and I are delighted with the appointment of Big Idea Consulting whose energy and professionalism is infectious," stated Ian. “I know they will become the driving force behind bringing our five year tourism strategy for Laois to life.”

“We are delighted to have successfully tendered for this exciting project,” said Jackie Carroll from Big Idea. “Laois has so much to offer tourists with a wealth of heritage and an authentic, rural contemporary experience.

“We look forward to harnessing the skills and enthusiasm of existing businesses to drive a vision for change and promote our wonderful county. Having the backing of a committed tourism board, a comprehensive strategy document and coupled with our team’s mix of marketing and business skills will drive this project and make real change in Laois.

“At Big Idea we have big dreams combined with practical knowledge and ambition to deliver the Laois Tourism Strategy. We bring business ideas to life, we think, we plan and we implement.”

Big Idea Consulting is based at Ballyteskin, Stradbally. It was founded by Henry Fingleton and Jackie Carroll.