Sponsored Content
Laois Jobs Alert: Killeen Civil Engineering are hiring
Laois based company, Killeen Civil Engineering are currently seeking to fill the following positions:
Purchasing Officer
Admin / Accounts Technician
PURCHASING OFFICER
Responsibilities:
Supervise the Purchase Order process
Manage the search process for local suppliers of services, utilities, machinery and equipment
Develop creative solutions for cost reduction and continuous improvement of purchasing processes and procedures
Qualifications:
Previous Purchasing experience in the Construction (or related) industry essential
3-5 years experience in a similar role
Extensive knowledge of SAGE packages and Microsoft Office
ADMIN / ACCOUNTS TECHNICIAN
Responsibilities:
Assist in all aspects of accounts, payroll and general office admin
Qualifications:
AITI or similar qualification essential
Previous experience in the Construction (or related) industry an advantage
3-5 years experience in a similar role
Extensive knowledge of SAGE, Micropay and Microsoft Office
Experience in Revenue Returns
Both Positions:
Immediate Start
Salary Negotiable
Replies to info@killeencivilengineering.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on