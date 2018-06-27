Sponsored Content
SALE: Furniture store holding MASSIVE SALE across the store to celebrate new line of curtains and blinds
Minogues
Minogue's Furniture in Roscrea is holding a massive sale with reductions across the store to celebrate the launch of Estate Fabrics and Homes, Ireland's Premier Curtain and Blind Specialists. The sale ends Sunday at 6pm.
There is up to 25% off Curtain fabrics and 50% off Readymade curtains with prices starting from €25.
On top of that, there is be 20% off Timber Blinds and 20% off Roller Blinds at the Minogue Furniture Store at the Old Dublin Road, Roscrea.
And there's even more REDUCTIONS across the store to celebrate the launch including:
Beatrice sofa bed was €799 now €499
Rosie 3 seater chaise and footstool was €1149 now €599
Avery Square Butterfly extension table was €869 now €299
Avery oak chair was €179 now €79
Navan chair was €229 now €129
Sophia corner only €999
Stamford 3,2,1 was €2387 now €1295
Chanel oak table and 6 oak chairs was €1699 now €699
Ashbourne 3,2,1 was €2749 now €129
Boyne chair was €229 now €129
Ilac 5 ft bed was €599 now €399
Liberty bed complete (base mattress and headboard) from €299
Amazon 3 & 2 seater €999
Oldham 3,1,1 only €1499
Karl TV unit was €299 n ow €199
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on