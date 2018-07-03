Laois Jobs round up: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Laois job opportunities
Who’s hiring across County Laois this week? Check out the Leinster Express recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Laois.
Ken Black is recruiting for Full and Part Time Experienced Sales Assistants
Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise is seeking Staff Nurses and a Sick Children's Nurse
Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is seeking Staff Nurses
Powerscreen Ireland is recruiting for a Group Financial Controller
EPS Group is recruiting for a Store Person
Secretarial/Book keeping personnel are sought in Portlaoise
Plasterer sought in the Laois/Kildare area
A Part-Time Medical Secretary is sought in the Portarlington area
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Express- out now!
