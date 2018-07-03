Laois Jobs round up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Laois this week? Check out the Leinster Express recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Laois.

Ken Black is recruiting for Full and Part Time Experienced Sales Assistants

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise is seeking Staff Nurses and a Sick Children's Nurse

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is seeking Staff Nurses

Powerscreen Ireland is recruiting for a Group Financial Controller

EPS Group is recruiting for a Store Person

Secretarial/Book keeping personnel are sought in Portlaoise

Plasterer sought in the Laois/Kildare area

A Part-Time Medical Secretary is sought in the Portarlington area

